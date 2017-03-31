What to do in Oklahoma on March 31, 2...

What to do in Oklahoma on March 31, 2017: See Carpenter Square...

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

From left, Justice Wickstrom, Thonie Lee, and Michael Page star in "The Whipping Man" playing at Carpenter Square Theatre March 31-April 22. Photo provided Carpenter Square Theatre continues its 33rd season with "The Whipping Man," an award-winning drama by Matthew Lopez, opening at 8 tonight at the theater, 800 W Main in downtown Oklahoma City. "The Whipping Man" received the 2011 John Gassner New Play Award from the New York Outer Critics Circle and was nominated for the 2011 Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... 3 hr matthew 3
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 23 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10) Thu Walkerroofing 263
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Thu curiousyearslater 20
News Bogus stolen pick-up report lands Oklahoma dad ... Thu papertags 1
News "It hurts so bad losing our best friends this w... Thu nonewsisgood 1
News Residents fear possible Oklahoma City school cl... Thu neigborhoodimprov... 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. Oakland
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,733 • Total comments across all topics: 279,970,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC