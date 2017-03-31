What to do in Oklahoma on March 31, 2017: See Carpenter Square...

From left, Justice Wickstrom, Thonie Lee, and Michael Page star in "The Whipping Man" playing at Carpenter Square Theatre March 31-April 22. Photo provided Carpenter Square Theatre continues its 33rd season with "The Whipping Man," an award-winning drama by Matthew Lopez, opening at 8 tonight at the theater, 800 W Main in downtown Oklahoma City. "The Whipping Man" received the 2011 John Gassner New Play Award from the New York Outer Critics Circle and was nominated for the 2011 Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Play.

