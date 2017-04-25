What to do in Oklahoma on April 25, 2017: Hear Tech N9ne at the Diamond Ballroom

Independent rapper Tech N9ne, who hails from Kansas City, Mo., performs tonight at Oklahoma City's Diamond Ballroom. Photo provided Hear independent rapper Tech N9ne, who hails from Kansas City, Mo., at 7:30 tonight at the Diamond Ballroom, 8001 S Eastern Ave. Also performing tonight on his "Strictly Strange Tour" are Brotha Lynch Hung, Krizz Kaliko, Stevie Stone, Ces Cru and 5th Power Entertainment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.