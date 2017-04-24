What to do in Oklahoma on April 24, 2017: Celebrate the release of Jimmy Webb's memoir in Tulsa
Hear legendary songwriter and Elk City native Jimmy Webb perform songs and tell stories at 7 tonight at Tulsa's IDL Ballroom, 230 E First Street. Presented by BookSmart Tulsa and Magic City Books, "Jimmy Webb Live: Books & Music," is celebrating the release of Webb's new memoir "The Cake and the Rain."
