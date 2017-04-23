What to do in Oklahoma on April 23, 2017: See National Theatre Live's ...

See National Theatre Live's broadcast of "The Hangmen" at 6 p.m. today at Oklahoma City Community College's Visual and Performing Arts Center Theater, 7777 S May Ave. Following a sell-out run at London's Royal Court Theatre, Olivier and Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh returns to the West End with Matthew Dunster's award-winning production of his deeply funny new play Hangmen, broadcast live to cinemas by Britain's National Theatre Live. In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry is something of a local celebrity.

