What to do in Oklahoma on April 23, 2017: See National Theatre Live's ...
See National Theatre Live's broadcast of "The Hangmen" at 6 p.m. today at Oklahoma City Community College's Visual and Performing Arts Center Theater, 7777 S May Ave. Following a sell-out run at London's Royal Court Theatre, Olivier and Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh returns to the West End with Matthew Dunster's award-winning production of his deeply funny new play Hangmen, broadcast live to cinemas by Britain's National Theatre Live. In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry is something of a local celebrity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|4 hr
|Shocked
|7
|To "ur lobotomy", aka usmc wife, aka ok lady, a...
|4 hr
|Shocked
|2
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|17 hr
|Omg
|9
|Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now?
|20 hr
|Luv the guv
|2
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Fri
|R u nutz
|4
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|Fri
|Lol at you
|38
|Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex...
|Fri
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC