What to do in Oklahoma on April 21, 2017: See Oklahoma City Ballet's...
Oklahoma City Ballet soloist Amy Potter, left, and principal dancer Julio Concepcion appear in a publicity photo for the company's production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Photo by Shevaun Williams Watch Oklahoma City Ballet close its 45th season with Artistic Director Robert Mills' new adaptation of William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" at 8 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Civic Center Music Hall, 201 N Walker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|3 hr
|Marine Mom
|2
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|5 hr
|Stacie is Retarded
|8
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|5 hr
|Lol at you
|38
|Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex...
|7 hr
|Guest
|2
|Police investigate possible shootout at southea...
|7 hr
|Guest
|2
|Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now?
|Thu
|Mary FatFuckFaceF...
|1
|Video: Oklahoma songwriter and filmmaker Luke D...
|Apr 17
|filmnoir
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC