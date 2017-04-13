What to do in Oklahoma on April 13, 2...

What to do in Oklahoma on April 13, 2017: Check out the Quilt Show & Tell at Current Studio

Oklahoma artist Sarah Atlee is working on a quilt show that ties into graffiti writing at Current Studio. Image provided Current Studio's spring artists in residence Sarah Atlee and Randall Barnes are hosting a Quilt Show & Tell from 6 to 9 tonight at the studio, 1218 N Penn Ave. Participants are invited to bring a quilt and share its story, with open mic-style sessions at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. In between, participants will share conversations about the meaning behind quilts and get a preview into the artists' residency project, which opens to the public on May 5. The Quilt Show & Tell is part of Current Thursday, the studio's monthly open house event.

