Walmart footage is best lead in Tenne...

Walmart footage is best lead in Tennessee abduction case, expert says

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KYKX-FM Longview

It's been three weeks since 50-year-old Tad Cummins and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas disappeared on March 13, but investigators say they hope surveillance footage of the pair at Walmart will help crack the case. The only confirmed sighting of the pair has been at that Walmart in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, two days after they disappeared.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KYKX-FM Longview.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Show some respect for truckers 19 min Rude people 1
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 27 min Jealous oh yeah 6
I  L o v e  t o  s u c k  c o c k!!  37 min Oh yeah 2
Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale 23 hr Puffthemagicdrag on 9
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Tue Ateupcowgirl 21
News Arrest Warrants Reveal New Details In Foiled Ra... Mon foiledandnotaball 1
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Mon Barry M 5
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,439 • Total comments across all topics: 280,082,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC