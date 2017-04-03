Walmart footage is best lead in Tennessee abduction case, expert says
It's been three weeks since 50-year-old Tad Cummins and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas disappeared on March 13, but investigators say they hope surveillance footage of the pair at Walmart will help crack the case. The only confirmed sighting of the pair has been at that Walmart in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, two days after they disappeared.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KYKX-FM Longview.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Show some respect for truckers
|19 min
|Rude people
|1
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|27 min
|Jealous oh yeah
|6
|I L o v e t o s u c k c o c k!!
|37 min
|Oh yeah
|2
|Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale
|23 hr
|Puffthemagicdrag on
|9
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Tue
|Ateupcowgirl
|21
|Arrest Warrants Reveal New Details In Foiled Ra...
|Mon
|foiledandnotaball
|1
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Mon
|Barry M
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC