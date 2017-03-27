Volunteers gather for annual clean up at Lake Overholser
Kevin Windstrup puts trash in a bag held by his son, Cash, 6, on Saturday during the annual Lake Overholser and Stinchcomb Wildlife Refuge cleanup in Oklahoma City. [Photo by Nate Billings, The Oklahoman] People of all ages combed through wooded areas and paddled through the water to collect refuse, which will then be recycled.
