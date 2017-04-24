Volunteers Bring Relief To Mayes County Residents Cleaning Up After Tornado
Volunteers Bring Relief To Mayes County Residents Cleaning Up Af - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Tree after tree, volunteers with the First Baptist Church in Claremore worked tirelessly to help people in Mayes County clean up. Sherry Kuder said, "These guys just showed up out of nowherea and, just, like I said, took care of everything."
