Video shows Tennessee teacher suspected of kidnapping student walking into Oklahoma City Walmart

Surveillance video shows a Tennessee teacher suspected of kidnapping his 15-year-old student walking into an Oklahoma City Walmart with the teen. Last week , the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed a sighting of the 15-year-old victim in an ongoing AMBER Alert, along with the 50-year-old man believed to have kidnapped her earlier this month.

