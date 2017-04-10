Video: Oklahoma songwriter and filmmaker Luke Dick planning 'Red Dog' documentary
Nashville, Tenn.-based singer-songwriter and filmmaker Luke Dick, an Oklahoma native, is nearing his funding goal on the full-length documentary "Red Dog," which will delve into the shady history of one of the rowdiest oil boom landmarks in his home state's history. Photo provided Nashville, Tenn.-based singer-songwriter and filmmaker Luke Dick, an Oklahoma native, is nearing his funding goal on the full-length documentary "Red Dog," which will delve into the shady history of one of the rowdiest oil boom landmarks in his home state's history.
