VIDEO: Lewis wins chair, talks vision for OKCPS

School board member Paula Lewis was elected to the chair position with a six-point win over Stanley Hupfeld on Tuesday in what many local political observers would probably call somewhat of a surprise. Hupfeld, a well respected member of the Oklahoma City corporate community, finished first in the primary earlier this year and headed into Tuesday's runoff with the larger war chest and endorsements from some prominent civic leaders.
