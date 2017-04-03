VIDEO: Lewis wins chair, talks vision...

VIDEO: Lewis wins chair, talks vision for OKCPS

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

School board member Paula Lewis was elected to the chair position with a six-point win over Stanley Hupfeld on Tuesday in what many local political observers would probably call somewhat of a surprise. Hupfeld, a well respected member of the Oklahoma City corporate community, finished first in the primary earlier this year and headed into Tuesday's runoff with the larger war chest and endorsements from some prominent civic leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Show some respect for truckers 4 hr Rude people 1
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 5 hr Jealous oh yeah 6
I  L o v e  t o  s u c k  c o c k!!  5 hr Oh yeah 2
Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale Tue Puffthemagicdrag on 9
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Tue Ateupcowgirl 21
News Arrest Warrants Reveal New Details In Foiled Ra... Mon foiledandnotaball 1
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Mon Barry M 5
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,762 • Total comments across all topics: 280,086,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC