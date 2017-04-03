Video & interviews: Oklahoma Girl Sco...

Video & interviews: Oklahoma Girl Scout Katie Francis breaks career cookie sale record

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Oklahoma Girl Scout Katie Francis, who has set multiple cookie sales records, is seen on March 24. Photo by Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman Girl Scout Katie Francis, the top Girl Scout Cookie seller in the state this year, left, poses in 2012 with fellow Girl Scout Piper Bush, wearing a Thin Mints costume, during a ceremony for the Oklahoma's Favorite Girl Scout Cookie Contest at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. Francis was awarded a $1,529 Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan account during the ceremony for selling 7,482 boxes of cookies, an all-time state record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Trash Jeanene Van Hook 7 hr Brent Van Hook 4
Casino Oklahoma 13 hr Be smart 1
News OKC Police Car, 2 OHP Cruisers Damaged Followin... 15 hr duiredux 1
News OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On... 15 hr duiredux 1
News Oklahoma ScissorTales: This law can stand to be... 16 hr buildthewall 1
News Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado 17 hr buildthewall 1
News Oklahoma Felon Shot By New Mexico Officer 17 hr buildthewall 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,107 • Total comments across all topics: 280,183,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC