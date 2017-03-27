Video & interviews: Oklahoma forensic artist Harvey Pratt retires...
Artist Harvey Pratt, left, is given flowers for his wife by Tom Kuker during Pratt's retirement celebration on Feb. 24 in Oklahoma City. At center are Sheri and Dr. Charles Farmer, parents of Laurie Lee Farmer, one of three Girl Scouts killed in 1977 at Camp Scott.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great Church in OKC Area
|5 hr
|HiThere
|10
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Sat
|matthew
|3
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Fri
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10)
|Thu
|Walkerroofing
|263
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Mar 30
|curiousyearslater
|20
|Bogus stolen pick-up report lands Oklahoma dad ...
|Mar 30
|papertags
|1
|"It hurts so bad losing our best friends this w...
|Mar 30
|nonewsisgood
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC