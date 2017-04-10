U.S. drops "mother of all bombs" in Afghanistan, marking weapon's first use

U.S. drops "mother of all bombs" in Afghanistan, marking weapon' - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports The U.S. dropped a bomb containing 11,000 tons of explosives on an ISIS cave complex in Afghanistan's Nangahar province on the border with Pakistan on Thursday, a Pentagon spokesman confirmed to CBS News' David Martin. The bomb, officially called a GBU-43, is known as the "mother of all bombs."

