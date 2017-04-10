U.S. drops "mother of all bombs" in Afghanistan, marking weapon's first use
U.S. drops "mother of all bombs" in Afghanistan, marking weapon' - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports The U.S. dropped a bomb containing 11,000 tons of explosives on an ISIS cave complex in Afghanistan's Nangahar province on the border with Pakistan on Thursday, a Pentagon spokesman confirmed to CBS News' David Martin. The bomb, officially called a GBU-43, is known as the "mother of all bombs."
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OKC Desperately Needs QuikTrip
|7 hr
|Maybe not
|2
|White Trash Jeanene Van Hook
|8 hr
|Ur a psycho
|13
|OK Congressmen Increase Security For Protesters...
|16 hr
|moresecurityforme...
|1
|Person Of Interest In Carina Saunders Case Resp...
|18 hr
|usalady
|2
|Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat...
|Wed
|Guest
|5
|Anadarko Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras
|Wed
|trun8tive
|2
|Oklahoma congressman scraps town hall over 'saf...
|Wed
|pfttttttt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC