Two-part documentary to feature Oklah...

Two-part documentary to feature Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip

There are 1 comment on the KFOR-TV Oklahoma City story from 46 min ago, titled Two-part documentary to feature Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip. In it, KFOR-TV Oklahoma City reports that:

Oklahoma inmate Richard Glossip is on death row and prepared to die for a crime he says he didn't commit. Glossip is convicted of murder for the 1997 death of motel owner Barry Van Treese, though Glossip wasn't the actual killer.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
londonbridges

Norcross, GA

#1 2 hrs ago
It is for this reason Okies need a new prison and new jail after a new administrator comes onboard. To produce media/crime tales to stretch out the suspense and feather the nests of only media and police/lawyers, etc.

You really need collapsible buildings and term limits.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... 34 min steve pulaski 6
News My 2 Cents: Growing Concerns About Rapid Expansion 3 hr congestioned 1
Show some respect for truckers 12 hr Rude people 1
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 12 hr Jealous oh yeah 6
I  L o v e  t o  s u c k  c o c k!!  12 hr Oh yeah 2
Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale Tue Puffthemagicdrag on 9
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Tue Ateupcowgirl 21
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,137 • Total comments across all topics: 280,094,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC