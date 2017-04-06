There are on the KFOR-TV Oklahoma City story from 46 min ago, titled Two-part documentary to feature Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip. In it, KFOR-TV Oklahoma City reports that:

Oklahoma inmate Richard Glossip is on death row and prepared to die for a crime he says he didn't commit. Glossip is convicted of murder for the 1997 death of motel owner Barry Van Treese, though Glossip wasn't the actual killer.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.