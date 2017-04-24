Tulsa Attorney Gary Richardson To Run...

Tulsa Attorney Gary Richardson To Run For Governor In 2018

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

A Tulsa attorney who spent more than $2 million of his own money on a campaign for governor in 2002 says he will run again in 2018, this time for the Republican nomination. Gary Richardson announced his candidacy Monday at the Oklahoma History Museum in Oklahoma City before a group of about 50 supporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 1 hr Loyal Wife 13
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? 1 hr Doubt it 2
News Former Canadian County CASA Executive Director ... 9 hr chaityfaithnohope 1
Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex... 23 hr Horrible storms 3
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up Sun Oh my god 10
News Police investigate possible shootout at southea... Sun Crazy world 3
News Oklahoma ScissorTales: This law can stand to be... Sun Defeat Nancy Pelosi 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,409 • Total comments across all topics: 280,534,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC