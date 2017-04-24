Tulsa Attorney Gary Richardson To Run For Governor In 2018
A Tulsa attorney who spent more than $2 million of his own money on a campaign for governor in 2002 says he will run again in 2018, this time for the Republican nomination. Gary Richardson announced his candidacy Monday at the Oklahoma History Museum in Oklahoma City before a group of about 50 supporters.
