Tornados, Flooding Kill at Least 8 in US South
Crews prepare to repair damaged power lines in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, April 29, 2017. Severe thunderstorms have toppled tree limbs and power lines and caused minor flooding across Oklahoma.
Comments
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Oklahoma Turnpikes ( The Turnpike State). (Dec '12)
|8 hr
|WarForOil
|8
|Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now?
|8 hr
|Sam
|4
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|11 hr
|Ignore the troll
|19
|Gov. Mary Fallin Declares State Of Emergency Du...
|12 hr
|Sam ten ton
|2
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|13 hr
|Guest
|13
|Oklahoma City mother arrested after neighbors r...
|18 hr
|abuseuse
|1
|Franklin Girlfriend To Appear On Dr. Phil
|22 hr
|callincrap
|1
