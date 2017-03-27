Three observations: OKC Energy 1, Colorado Springs 1
The Oklahoman 's Joe Buettner shares his observations from the Oklahoma City Energy's 1-1 draw at Colorado Springs on Saturday: Snowy conditions, high altitude and an early Switchbacks goal seemed like a recipe for disaster for an Energy club on the road, Saturday night. After a late collapse at Swope Park last week, Oklahoma City avoided a similar scenario in Colorado Springs, shaking off Masta Kacher's goal in the 20th minute and responding six minutes later.
