Thousands Without Power As Storm Pushes Through OKC Metro
Thousands of OG&E customers are without power as heavy rain and strong winds push through the metro on Friday. According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, 10 power poles are broken and laying on signs "in the right-of-way" along N. May Ave., from just north of N. 63rd to Wilshire.
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|1 hr
|guest
|5
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|13 hr
|R u nutz
|4
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|Fri
|Stacie is Retarded
|8
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|Fri
|Lol at you
|38
|Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex...
|Fri
|Guest
|2
|Police investigate possible shootout at southea...
|Fri
|Guest
|2
|Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now?
|Thu
|Mary FatFuckFaceF...
|1
