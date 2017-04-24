Thousands in Oklahoma still without power after Saturday storm
OG&E crews make repairs to storm-damaged utility poles Saturday along May Avenue, just south of NW 10 Street. [Photo by Jim Beckel, The Oklahoman] As of 5 p.m. Sunday, 6,500 customers were still without electricity in Oklahoma City, according to the OG&E SystemWatch page.
