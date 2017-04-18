The Morning Brew: Food hall to open in Oklahoma City

The trendy Midtown neighborhood is set to land Oklahoma City's first food hall, reports The Oklahoman's Steve Lackmeyer. It will be called The Commissary and operated in a 1923 building that was once a service station at 308 NW 10. Vincent Le, a partner in Northline Development, said he was weighing deals with a couple of different restaurant operators when he was approached with a food hall concept pitched by Troung Le , owner of Chick-n-Beer in Uptown 23rd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.