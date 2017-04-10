Target Recalls Water-Absorbing Easter & Dino Toys For Risk Of Ingestion

Target Recalls Water-Absorbing Easter & Dino Toys For Risk Of In - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports The recall involves Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino toys. The Easter toys and eggs have model number 234-25-100 on the back of their packaging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.