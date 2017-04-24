Storms Impact On OKC Memorial Marathon, Festival Of The Arts
Strong winds blew through downtown Oklahoma City knocking power out to some parts and leaving debris all across the area so with a busy weekend ahead, there's still a lot of clean up left to do. Marathon officials are assessing the damage now and say they will make changes if needed.
