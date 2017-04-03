Stone leads Morrissette in Oklahoma City's Ward 4 runoff
Todd Stone took an early lead over Richard Morrissette on Tuesday night in the runoff for the Ward 4 council seat in Oklahoma City. With 29 of 37 precincts reporting, Stone had 1,228 votes, or 59 percent, to 851 votes, or 41 percent, for Morrissette.
