State Says No Evidence 4-Day School Weeks Save Money

State Says No Evidence 4-Day School Weeks Save Money - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Inola seniors will soon graduate with 35 fewer days in class than usual after the district switched to a four-day week, with Mondays off. The Inola superintendent said he knows he's saving money now, he just doesn't know how he'll cut back more next year.

