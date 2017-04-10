State Says No Evidence 4-Day School Weeks Save Money
State Says No Evidence 4-Day School Weeks Save Money - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Inola seniors will soon graduate with 35 fewer days in class than usual after the district switched to a four-day week, with Mondays off. The Inola superintendent said he knows he's saving money now, he just doesn't know how he'll cut back more next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest Warrants Reveal New Details In Foiled Ra...
|1 hr
|Illegals leave
|2
|Missing Eufaula family - KFOR (Dec '09)
|12 hr
|okiloki
|4,774
|Possible countelpro members
|12 hr
|fishermanokc
|2
|Oklahoma Christians
|Sat
|Saint Jesse
|1
|J.C. Watts sues Oklahoma City-based Feed the Ch...
|Fri
|WarForOil
|5
|Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat...
|Fri
|What do you know
|6
|OKC Desperately Needs QuikTrip
|Thu
|Maybe not
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC