'South Pacific' enchants at Jewel Box Theatre in Oklahoma City
Hannah Descartin uses hand movements to sing "Happy Talk" to Jeremy Small in this publicity photo for Jewel Box Theatre's production of "South Pacific," the theater's final show of this season. [Photo by Jim Beckel, The Oklahoman] Every now and then a name jumps out of the program for one reason or another.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|2 hr
|Guest
|7
|Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now?
|4 hr
|Mary FatFuckFaceF...
|1
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|11 hr
|Lol at you
|34
|Video: Oklahoma songwriter and filmmaker Luke D...
|Apr 17
|filmnoir
|1
|Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex...
|Apr 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Cheapest cigarettes in Oklahoma??? Where???
|Apr 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|Apr 17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC