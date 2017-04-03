Some Of Tinker Air Force Base Personnel Evacuated Due To Security Concern
There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from Friday, titled Some Of Tinker Air Force Base Personnel Evacuated Due To Security Concern. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
Some Of Tinker Air Force Base Personnel Evacuated Due To Securit - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City has evacuated an area near Gott Gate, located on Air Depot and SE 59th St., due to a security concern.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
|
#1 Yesterday
Yep! Most the security and police are dedicated to keeping Tinker safe from harm and other police officers.
I once saw them stop a black monte Carlo with expired tags as it tried to enter the base off the Interstate. Let them drive a little old lady in the ground with their terror stalking be it dropping a cig butt in the same spot night after night or entering the home and eating the food while they are out shopping and a psychobabbler must be consulted. The cruelty they administer to those younger is beyond belief...but the mere rumor of a combustible substance they call out the entire crew. Truth be known, all vehicles are combustible by the power of gasoline.
Wait until your seat starts beeping. You would wonder if it were a car bomb under you. But don't be so silly as to call the police because they'd arrest you for making a false claim.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma City neighborhood on high alert after ...
|3 hr
|DDM
|2
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|10 hr
|Jealous oh yeah
|8
|Newly elected Oklahoma City councilman ready 't...
|22 hr
|nodrywallscrew
|1
|Show some respect for truckers
|Apr 6
|WarForOil
|2
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Apr 6
|steve pulaski
|6
|My 2 Cents: Growing Concerns About Rapid Expansion
|Apr 6
|congestioned
|1
|I L o v e t o s u c k c o c k!!
|Apr 5
|Oh yeah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC