Snow, Severe Storms, Flooding Rainfall Returning To Oklahoma

12 hrs ago

A dynamic storm system will develop in the southern Rockies Friday and kick up rain and storms by late in the day. This storm system will be a slow mover and will keep rain chances in the forecast through Sunday.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Oklahoma County was issued at April 27 at 3:47PM CDT

