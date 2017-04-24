Snow, Severe Storms, Flooding Rainfall Returning To Oklahoma
A dynamic storm system will develop in the southern Rockies Friday and kick up rain and storms by late in the day. This storm system will be a slow mover and will keep rain chances in the forecast through Sunday.
