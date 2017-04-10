Seven inmates injured in fight at Oklahoma prison
Seven inmates were injured at the North Fork Correctional Center after a fight broke out inside the prison Friday evening. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the altercation started about 7:30 p.m. Friday when two groups of inmates got into a "verbal confrontation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Christians
|9 hr
|Saint Jesse
|1
|J.C. Watts sues Oklahoma City-based Feed the Ch...
|Fri
|WarForOil
|5
|Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat...
|Fri
|What do you know
|6
|OKC Desperately Needs QuikTrip
|Thu
|Maybe not
|2
|White Trash Jeanene Van Hook
|Thu
|Ur a psycho
|13
|OK Congressmen Increase Security For Protesters...
|Thu
|moresecurityforme...
|1
|Person Of Interest In Carina Saunders Case Resp...
|Thu
|usalady
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC