Search for 2011 Oklahoma slaying of C...

Search for 2011 Oklahoma slaying of Carina Saunders evidence turns up items -

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Altus Times

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a search for evidence in the 2011 slaying and dismemberment of a 19-year-old woman has turned up "several items of interest." The OSBI said in a news release recently that the search of two northwest Oklahoma City yards has ended and the items will be sent to the agency's laboratory for testing and analysis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arrest Warrants Reveal New Details In Foiled Ra... 15 hr Illegals leave 2
News Missing Eufaula family - KFOR (Dec '09) Sun okiloki 4,774
Possible countelpro members Sat fishermanokc 2
Oklahoma Christians Sat Saint Jesse 1
News J.C. Watts sues Oklahoma City-based Feed the Ch... Apr 14 WarForOil 5
News Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat... Apr 14 What do you know 6
OKC Desperately Needs QuikTrip Apr 13 Maybe not 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,092 • Total comments across all topics: 280,350,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC