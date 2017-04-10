Search for 2011 Oklahoma slaying of Carina Saunders evidence turns up items -
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a search for evidence in the 2011 slaying and dismemberment of a 19-year-old woman has turned up "several items of interest." The OSBI said in a news release recently that the search of two northwest Oklahoma City yards has ended and the items will be sent to the agency's laboratory for testing and analysis.
