Runoff to decide three spots on Oklahoma City school board

Talk of school closures in the Oklahoma City district has overshadowed Tuesday's runoff election to determine two and possibly three new board members. Six people are seeking three spots, including Paula Lewis and Stanley Hupfeld, who emerged last month from a crowded primary and will appear on the ballot for board chair.

