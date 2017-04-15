Red Bird of Faith: New coffee kart be...

Red Bird of Faith: New coffee kart began with deeper meaning than selling coffee, waffles

In July of 2015, Rachel Smith of Yukon and Jessica Leal of Denton, Texas had just graduated from the University of Oklahoma after going through the Child Welfare Enhancement Program. They were both working for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services in Canadian County when they had a conversation about starting a coffee shop business together based out of Yukon that would employ and mentor at risk youth in the area.

