Rapper 2 Chainz returning to Oklahoma City

One of America's most popular hip hop artists, Grammy Award winning 2 Chainz will be appearing at the first annual FriendzFest April 19 at the Lost Lakes Amphitheater, 3501 N.E. 10th. "This will be 2 Chainz' first appearance in Oklahoma City since his adventure with the local police in 2013 ," said Shawn Norman, president of XR Entertainment, a co producer of the concert.

