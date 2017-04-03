Prospects dim for unloved historic properties in Oklahoma City

The Walcourt Building at NE 13 and Walnut has stood empty and boarded up for at least 20 years despite repeated purchase offers by local developers. [Photo by Nate Billings, The Oklahoman] Three historic buildings that languished for decades are coming back to life, but the odds are rising against similar properties with owners who refuse to sell or make improvements due to greed, family squabbles or misunderstanding of the market.

