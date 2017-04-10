Prosecutor says Tennessee accused of ...

Prosecutor says Tennessee accused of kidnapping of 15-year-old girl may be seeking medicine

A prosecutor is asking pharmacy employees to be on the lookout for a 50-year-old Tennessee teacher who disappeared last month with a student. District Attorney Brent Cooper tells news outlets Tad Cummins takes medicine to control his blood pressure and likely will need a refill.

