Preliminary Hearing Begins For Suspec...

Preliminary Hearing Begins For Suspect In '97 Kidnapping, Murder Case

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The preliminary hearing for a man accused of kidnapping and murdering an Oklahoma City woman back in 1997 is underway, Friday. William Reece is charged with murder for the 1997 murder of Tiffany Johnston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 2 hr guest 6
Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now? 2 hr Luv the guv 2
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 17 hr R u nutz 4
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up Fri Stacie is Retarded 8
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? Fri Lol at you 38
Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex... Fri Guest 2
News Police investigate possible shootout at southea... Fri Guest 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,669 • Total comments across all topics: 280,484,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC