Preliminary Hearing Begins For Suspect In '97 Kidnapping, Murder Case
The preliminary hearing for a man accused of kidnapping and murdering an Oklahoma City woman back in 1997 is underway, Friday. William Reece is charged with murder for the 1997 murder of Tiffany Johnston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|2 hr
|guest
|6
|Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now?
|2 hr
|Luv the guv
|2
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|17 hr
|R u nutz
|4
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|Fri
|Stacie is Retarded
|8
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|Fri
|Lol at you
|38
|Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex...
|Fri
|Guest
|2
|Police investigate possible shootout at southea...
|Fri
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC