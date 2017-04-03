Police release body camera video of M...

Police release body camera video of March fatal officer-involved shooting

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The Oklahoma City Police Department released body camera video on Tuesday of a fatal shooting involving one of its officers, which was the city's first officer-involved shooting to be captured by the device. The shooting, which happened about 7 a.m. March 4, followed a nearly 17-minute pursuit after an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper tried to pull over a man for a defective tail light.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 6 hr KimCoxHoe 4
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) 12 hr Ateupcowgirl 21
News Arrest Warrants Reveal New Details In Foiled Ra... 17 hr foiledandnotaball 1
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... 20 hr Barry M 5
Great Church in OKC Area Sun HiThere 10
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Mar 31 Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10) Mar 30 Walkerroofing 263
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Oklahoma County was issued at April 04 at 4:20PM CDT

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,205 • Total comments across all topics: 280,051,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC