Police release body camera video of March fatal officer-involved shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department released body camera video on Tuesday of a fatal shooting involving one of its officers, which was the city's first officer-involved shooting to be captured by the device. The shooting, which happened about 7 a.m. March 4, followed a nearly 17-minute pursuit after an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper tried to pull over a man for a defective tail light.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|6 hr
|KimCoxHoe
|4
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|12 hr
|Ateupcowgirl
|21
|Arrest Warrants Reveal New Details In Foiled Ra...
|17 hr
|foiledandnotaball
|1
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|20 hr
|Barry M
|5
|Great Church in OKC Area
|Sun
|HiThere
|10
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Mar 31
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10)
|Mar 30
|Walkerroofing
|263
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC