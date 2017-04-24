Police: Man arrested for indecent exposure after allegedly walking naked near church
An Oklahoma City man was cited for indecent exposure after he was seen allegedly walking around naked near a church. On April 19, officers were called to the 2200 block of N.W. 39th St. after a witness said they were concerned about a man near a church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|1 hr
|Loyal Wife
|13
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|1 hr
|Doubt it
|2
|Former Canadian County CASA Executive Director ...
|9 hr
|chaityfaithnohope
|1
|Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex...
|23 hr
|Horrible storms
|3
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|Sun
|Oh my god
|10
|Police investigate possible shootout at southea...
|Sun
|Crazy world
|3
|Oklahoma ScissorTales: This law can stand to be...
|Sun
|Defeat Nancy Pelosi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC