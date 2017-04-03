Police investigating after 79-year-ol...

Police investigating after 79-year-old man found dead in northwest Oklahoma City

Police are investigating the death of a 79-year-old man found in his northwest Oklahoma City home on Tuesday as a homicide. Beaux McGlothlin was found in his home in the 4100 block of Cherry Hill Lane after his employer called police because McGlothlin failed to show up for work.

