Police identify 'person of interest' ...

Police identify 'person of interest' after newborn found dead in dumpster

23 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Enid police have identified a "person of interest" after a newborn baby boy was found dead inside a dumpster early Sunday morning. Police were called shortly before 2:30 a.m. on April 9 to a home in the 1600 block of S. 2nd St. on reports of a decomposing odor.

