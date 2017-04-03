Police: Alleged suspect connected to ...

Police: Alleged suspect connected to kidnapping of Oklahoma City...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, witnesses called police after seeing a woman being "forcibly removed" from her vehicle near S.W. 53rd St. and May Ave. Officials say the 30-year-old woman was pulled from her vehicle, assaulted, bound, and forced into another vehicle before being taken away. According to the arrest affidavit, officers learned that one of the alleged captors had called the victim's family to ask for a ransom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arrest Warrants Reveal New Details In Foiled Ra... 31 min foiledandnotaball 1
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... 3 hr Barry M 5
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 4 hr GIlbert Johnson 3
Great Church in OKC Area Sun HiThere 10
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Mar 31 Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10) Mar 30 Walkerroofing 263
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Mar 30 curiousyearslater 20
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,001 • Total comments across all topics: 280,035,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC