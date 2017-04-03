Police: Alleged suspect connected to kidnapping of Oklahoma City...
Around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, witnesses called police after seeing a woman being "forcibly removed" from her vehicle near S.W. 53rd St. and May Ave. Officials say the 30-year-old woman was pulled from her vehicle, assaulted, bound, and forced into another vehicle before being taken away. According to the arrest affidavit, officers learned that one of the alleged captors had called the victim's family to ask for a ransom.
