Pickup hits Alliance Health Deaconess in northwest Oklahoma City

A vehicle drove into the emergency room of Alliance Health Deaconess in northwest Oklahoma City. [Photo by Robert Medley, The Oklahoman] A pickup hit an emergency room waiting area at Alliance Health Deaconess hospital in northwest Oklahoma City overnight, knocking out a wall and windows.

