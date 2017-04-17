Pickup hits Alliance Health Deaconess in northwest Oklahoma City
A vehicle drove into the emergency room of Alliance Health Deaconess in northwest Oklahoma City. [Photo by Robert Medley, The Oklahoman] A pickup hit an emergency room waiting area at Alliance Health Deaconess hospital in northwest Oklahoma City overnight, knocking out a wall and windows.
