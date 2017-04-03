OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On Sunday Morning
There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 22 hrs ago, titled OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On Sunday Morning. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On Sunday Morning - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Just a little bit over 13 hours after scoring a touchdown in the Oklahoma Spring Football Game, true freshman quarterback, Chris Robison, was arrested in Norman for public intoxication. Robison, 18, was arrested at 3:33 a.m. along with walk-on Ronnie LaRue, 21, who was booked two hours later.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 23 hrs ago
Who cares? They love their football heros more than God.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mushroom Hunter Finds Human Remains In Eufaula
|52 min
|whiterabbit
|1
|Authorities Locate Remains Of Blanchard Man Mis...
|1 hr
|boowho
|1
|White Trash Jeanene Van Hook
|2 hr
|Brent Van Hook
|5
|Legislators, Teachers Discuss Solutions To Educ...
|2 hr
|thesebones
|1
|Authorities looking for human remains in Carina...
|2 hr
|thesebones
|1
|Casino Oklahoma
|21 hr
|Be smart
|1
|OKC Police Car, 2 OHP Cruisers Damaged Followin...
|23 hr
|duiredux
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC