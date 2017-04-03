OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Publi...

OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On Sunday Morning

There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 22 hrs ago, titled OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On Sunday Morning. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:

OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On Sunday Morning - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Just a little bit over 13 hours after scoring a touchdown in the Oklahoma Spring Football Game, true freshman quarterback, Chris Robison, was arrested in Norman for public intoxication. Robison, 18, was arrested at 3:33 a.m. along with walk-on Ronnie LaRue, 21, who was booked two hours later.

duiredux

Toronto, Canada

#1 23 hrs ago
Who cares? They love their football heros more than God.

Oklahoma City, OK

