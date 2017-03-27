One person dead, four injured in Satu...

One person dead, four injured in Saturday morning shooting in NW Okc

Police report one person has died and four other people were injured in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City Saturday morning. Lt. Jeff Flaggert said police received reports of a domestic violence at a home in the 1200 block of N Woodward Avenue about 5:45 a.m. Saturday after neighbors reported a man and a woman arguing loudly.

