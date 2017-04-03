Oklahoma Vice: OKC police officer sues Taco Bell over spicy quesadilla
An Oklahoma City police officer claims workers at local Taco Bell restaurant put cologne and spicy chipotle in his steak quesadilla, causing severe burns to his throat. The police officer, Shawn Byrne, and wife Amanda Byrne have filed a lawsuit against Taco Bell, seeking more than $75,000 in damages after he claims he was forced to take weeks of sick leave after the incident.
