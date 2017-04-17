Oklahoma Vice: Night at Topgolf ends in indecency arrests

A man and woman were wearing little and remembered even less when they were arrested after a night of drinking at Topgolf in Oklahoma City. Haley Harris, 27, was clad in just a bra and leggings and Matthew Martin, 24, of Edmond, was wearing nothing at all when an Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputy happened upon the pair, walking walking down Memorial Road near Meridian Road around 1:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.