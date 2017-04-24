Oklahoma tackles gap between skills w...

Oklahoma tackles gap between skills workers have, skills they need to fill jobs

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A simulation hospital room is located at the new Allied Health Building at Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City. Health care jobs are among the state's 100 most critical occupations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
To "ur lobotomy", aka usmc wife, aka ok lady, a... 1 hr Major Mac 8
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 2 hr Not Surprised 18
Review: Alexander L Bednar PC (Jun '10) 3 hr Rick Vergaman 3
News Oklahoma Struggles To Pay For Schools After Sla... 9 hr Guest 2
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? 13 hr anonymous 14
News Oklahoma organization launches #TheMuslimNextDo... Thu campaignterror 1
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Thu Guest 12
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Oklahoma County was issued at April 29 at 4:28AM CDT

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,236 • Total comments across all topics: 280,643,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC