Oklahoma Felon Shot By New Mexico Officer

New Mexico State Police say an officer shot and wounded a man from Oklahoma during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in Gallup. They say 33-year-old Stephen Thompson of Oklahoma City was shot in the abdomen and taken to a hospital for treatment Friday morning.

