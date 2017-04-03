Oklahoma Felon Shot By New Mexico Officer
There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 16 hrs ago, titled Oklahoma Felon Shot By New Mexico Officer. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
New Mexico State Police say an officer shot and wounded a man from Oklahoma during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in Gallup. They say 33-year-old Stephen Thompson of Oklahoma City was shot in the abdomen and taken to a hospital for treatment Friday morning.
#1 3 hrs ago
They need to build a wall around Okla to keep their natives from becoming a boil on the arse of society elsewhere!
