Oklahoma Felon Shot By New Mexico Off...

Oklahoma Felon Shot By New Mexico Officer

There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 16 hrs ago, titled Oklahoma Felon Shot By New Mexico Officer. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:

New Mexico State Police say an officer shot and wounded a man from Oklahoma during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in Gallup. They say 33-year-old Stephen Thompson of Oklahoma City was shot in the abdomen and taken to a hospital for treatment Friday morning.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
buildthewall

Houston, TX

#1 3 hrs ago
They need to build a wall around Okla to keep their natives from becoming a boil on the arse of society elsewhere!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OKC Police Car, 2 OHP Cruisers Damaged Followin... 2 hr duiredux 1
News OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On... 2 hr duiredux 1
News Oklahoma ScissorTales: This law can stand to be... 3 hr buildthewall 1
News Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado 3 hr buildthewall 1
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 5 hr Jamie Dundee 9
News Oklahoma City neighborhood on high alert after ... 20 hr DDM 2
News Newly elected Oklahoma City councilman ready 't... Fri nodrywallscrew 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,519 • Total comments across all topics: 280,170,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC