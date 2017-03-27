Oklahoma County sheriff's candidates differ in law enforcement experience, plans for overcrowded ...
The four Republicans and two Democrats in the Oklahoma County sheriff's race differ widely in law enforcement experience and their plans for the overcrowded and deteriorating county jail. They do agree that change is needed at the troubled sheriff's office.
